When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan redefined beauty standards: It lies in the eyes of the beholder

is regarded as one of the most prominent gems of the Hindi film industry. In her career that spans across two decades, the green-eyed diva has ruled the hearts of many. However, when it comes to beauty, the Hum Dil De Chuke actor firmly believes that beauty is worthless unless it comes with a kind, generous soul. According to the former Miss World, being beautiful should be judged by a person’s actions and not their appearance.

We recently stumbled upon one of her previous FilmFare interviews wherein Aishwarya Rai Bachchan candidly explained the definition of ‘beauty’ in her dictionary. When asked how important ‘beauty’ should be for a woman, the Jodhaa Akbar actor said, “I don’t know why beauty is attached only to women. I don’t believe it’s gender specific or even species specific. There’s truth in the often used phrase, ‘Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder’. You’ve grown up reading it. Poets make even more wonderful ways of expressing that basic sentiment. You can see beauty in any and everything. It goes beyond the obvious.”

For Aishwarya the six-letter term ‘beauty’ is much more than external appearance. She continued, “What lies within is what actually stands the test of time. For me that’s been the definition of beauty. And if that’s the recognition coming my way then you’ve managed to do what you’re meant to do - that is touch people in some way. It is about the core, it is about what’s within. That’s what probably adds gravitas to the term beauty where it is not just a six-letter word but much more. The superficial is transient.”

Talking about her professional front, Aishwarya on July 19, officially announced that her upcoming project, Ponniyin Selvan, will hit the silver screens next year. The upcoming historical drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1995 novel of the same name. Apart from her, the multi-starrer flick features Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

