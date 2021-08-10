When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan revealed Abhishek Bachchan’s best qualities: He’s special because he’s himself

Bollywood power-couple and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot in a private ceremony back in 2007. Over the years, the duo has not only impressed fans with their exceptional on-screen performances, but also shell out major relationship goals for fans to follow. Speaking of which, in a previous interview with FilmFare, the Sarbjit actor when asked about husband Abhishek Bachchan’s special qualities, revealed that the most intriguing thing about the Dhoom star is that he doesn’t pretend to be someone else.

During the interaction, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said, “He’s special because he’s himself. He’s a normal guy. When he walks into a room, he carries his lineage and his upbringing. It’s all out there in the obvious and yet you know he’s a guy in the room you can have a conversation with, you can hang out with, you can have fun with, you can have an intense conversation with”.

According to Aishwarya, even though Abhishek was born in the world of Showbiz and has a lineage to carry, in reality he isn’t flashy at all. She continued, “He’s someone who’ll have a straight face even as he jokes with you. He was born into showbiz and he has a lineage to carry. Despite all that there’s nothing showbiz about him. That’s the nicest part. He’s relatable and engaging as a person. And he’s my man, the father of my child”.

In terms of work, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is reportedly working for Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: Part One. Rumour mills also have it that the actor, after completing her shooting schedule in Bangalore, has now moved to Hyderabad for filming a special song. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will seemingly essay the role of an antagonist in the film which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1995 novel of the same name.

ALSO READ| Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan a strict mother to daughter Aaradhya Bachchan? Find out here