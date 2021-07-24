When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan revealed her unfiltered parenting advice: I’m not here to dictate Aaradhya

Actor has not just been an incredible actress but also an amazing mother to her daughter . Time and again, the former Miss World has given major parenting goals to her fans. Be it sharing pictures alongside Aaradhya on social media or being protective of her around cameras, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan always makes sure to keep her daughter a priority. Recently, we stumbled upon a throwback interview of the actress wherein she was seen giving her unfiltered parenting advice about raising her daughter.

In a previous interview with Vogue, Aishwarya shed light on her parenting mantra for raising a daughter who has constantly been in the spotlight. The actor said, “I’m not here to dictate to her or choose a life for her. I’m here to be her mom in a way, which I’m discovering on a day-to-day basis. I just want to see her happy, healthy and grow to be a secure person. A person who is comfortable being herself. You see God through your child and that’s what you want to experience for her, with her and through her”.

Talking about her professional front, Aishwarya on Monday, July 19, officially announced that her upcoming project, Ponniyin Selvan, will hit the silver screens next year. The upcoming historical drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1995 novel of the same name. Ponniyin Selvan will mark Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s comeback in the film industry almost after four years.

Apart from her, the multi-starrer flick features Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. While sharing the announcement poster, Aishwarya wrote, “The Golden Era comes to Life Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan PS1”. Talking about the plot of the film, the movie chronicles the tale of one of the most mighty kings in the South. Capturing the early days of Arulmozhivarman, Ponniyin Selvan narrates how the powerful king went on to achieve the title of great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

