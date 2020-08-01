When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan REVEALED Hrithik Roshan's elated response to her engagement with Abhishek Bachchan

In a 2019 interview, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spoke candidly about her "whirlwind" roka ceremony with Abhishek Bachchan in 2007 as well as Hrithik Roshan's response to his friends' getting engaged while on the sets of Ashutosh Gowariker's Jodha Akbar.

2007 in Bollywood belonged to Abhishek Bachchan and , who truly emerged as THE power couple. After their romantic engagement in New York at a hotel balcony, the pair quickly got married in an elaborate wedding ceremony which became one of the most talked-about and covered events of that year. It's been more than a decade and the couple is still going strong with the recent good news of Aishwarya and their daughter testing negative for COVID-19.

Taking a trip down memory lane to a 2019 interview when Rai appeared on Famously Filmfare, the 46-year-old actress recalled her impromptu roka ceremony with Abhishek. "He proposed, which was amazing! And it happened really suddenly," Aishwarya shared while adding that once they came back, everything was "whirlwind" ride. Rai quipped about how she's a South Indian and didn't know what a roka ceremony even meant. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star recounted how she suddenly got a call from Abhishek saying that he and his family were making their way to her house. What was even more nerve-wracking was the fact that her father was out of town.

However, the Bachchan family ended up coming home anyways and the roka took place while Aishwarya's dad was on the call. It was an emotional experience after which she was asked to come to Bachchan's home. A startled Rai even asked her mother, "Is this an engagement? What just happened?"

Furthermore, Rai revealed what it was like on the sets of Jodha Akbar post her roka ceremony with AB Jr. "And, then I'm sitting on Ashu's [Ashutosh Gowariker] set. And we're doing Khawja Mere Khwaja, sitting as a bride, and I am like 'oh my god, this is surreal. On-screen, off-screen, it's all happening. This is really bizarre.' Ashu was like 'you're engaged,' and I'm like 'yeah,' and Duggu [ ] is like 'man!' [with two thumbs up]. We were like, 'Oh my god! I'm a bride.' It was really, really weird," Aishwarya confessed on Famously Filmfare.

