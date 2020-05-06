When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan REVEALED Ranbir Kapoor lied to her about his class 10th percentage; Watch

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan revealed that Ranbir Kapoor lied to her about his 10th grade percentage; Watch the video here

and shared screen space for the first time in ’s Ae Dil Hain Mushkil, and during the promotions of the film on The Kapil Sharma Show, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan revealed that when Ranveer passed his 10th grade, his late grandmother, Krishna Raj, threw a party as Ranbir scored 65 per cent. However, the twist is that back in the day, Ranbir Kapoor had lied to Aishwarya about his percentage as he told her that instead of 54, he scored 65 per cent.

In the said video, we see Kapil Sharma showing a photo from the party and that is when Aishwarya revealed that until she shot for Ae Dil Hain Mushkil, she didn’t know Ranbir’s real percentage and that is when Ranbir said that he calculated best of 5 and told everyone making everyone in the audiences crack up. Later, Aishwarya revealed that Krishna aunty was so happy to know that Ranbir passed that she threw a big party and Aishwarya recalled Ranbir telling her that his grandmother and family is so happy with his percentage as he said, ‘yeh log itne mein hee khush hai.”

A few days back, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram to express a sense of grief over the death of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan as the Life of Pi actor passed away at the age of 53 on April 29, 2020, after succumbing to his year-long battle against cancer. Taking to Instagram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan expressed her grief as she wrote that he was the "brightest, most genuine, humble, kind, and eventually bravest soul,” adding, “Heartbreaking news, so saddened to hear about the demise of my dear friend Irrfan; the brightest, most genuine, humble, kind and eventually bravest soul. May he Rest in Peace. God Bless. Much love and strength to Sutapa, Babil, Ayan and his loved ones at this very difficult time.”

Check out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talking about the time when Ranbir Kapoor lied to her about his percentage:

