When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan REVEALED why Abhishek Bachchan & she took 4 months to name Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is unquestionably one of the most popular actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The former Miss World started her journey in showbiz in the ‘90s and within a few years’ time, she successfully cemented her place as a top actress of her time. Aishwarya showcased her acting potential in several films. However, apart from the professional front, Aishwarya’s fans are also interested to know about her personal life, especially if it’s any trivia about her in relation to hubby Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya. Well, in this week’s throwback, we have a special trivia about the family. Read on to know more.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on why she took four months to name Aaradhya

Did you know that Abhishek and Aishwarya took four months to name their daughter Aaradhya? Yes, you read that right! In an old interview with Vogue, Aish was asked why Junior B and she took four months to name their daughter. It was then that the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress revealed the reason behind the same. She said, “‘Aaradhya’ means ‘one who is worthy of worship’. It was a name both Abhishek and I had always considered, but we threw it open to our extended family. You know, when you have a baby, time flies. I wasn’t even aware that it had been four months. I never realised this as acutely as I did when I had Aaradhya—time is luxury. You can never have enough of it.”

Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s bond

Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot in a grand and intimate ceremony on the 20th of April, 2007. They embraced parenthood four years later as they welcomed their daughter Aaradhya on the 16th of November, 2011. The mother-and-daughter duo is extremely close and the latter is always seen with the actress as and when they step out in the city. Aishwarya’s social media space is full of photos with Aaradhya that stand as the perfect proof of their bond. Over the years, several videos of the young star kid performing at school events have gone viral on social media.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya is set to be back on the silver screen with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: I, which is scheduled for a release in theatres on September 30. It is the first of two cinematic parts based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan. Talking about it, she said that she has finished filming for both parts of the film. It also stars an ensemble cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, and others.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Aishwarya opened up about working with her husband and said, "It should happen." She also hoped that a dream project materialises for her and Abhishek. Meanwhile, in April, Abhishek also spoke about teaming up with his ladylove and told Indian Express that he would 'love' to collaborate with his wife again on-screen. "It has to be the right script at the right time. Until we don’t find that, we can’t do a film together. But we both love to work together," said Abhishek.