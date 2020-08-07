  1. Home
When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya copied her mom’s pose and made Abhishek beam with joy

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and next, she will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.
Be it her paparazzi photos, red carpet pictures or social media posts, fans love to see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her updates. As we speak, after testing positive for COVID 19, while Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Amitabh Bachchan have been discharged from the hospital, Abhishek Bachchan continues to be at the hospital. However, while fans across the nation wish for the speedy recovery of Abhishek, while browsing through the internet, we got a photo of Aishwarya rai Bachchan and Aaradhya posing in the exact same way for the cameraperson while Abhishek, on seeing the photo, understands where does Aaradhya get the style and oomph from.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Abhishek had written, “#mothersanddaughters so that's where she gets it from! Like mother, like daughter…” In the photo, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is seen posing for the camera while she keeps her hand swiftly on her waist and in the other photo, Aaradhya, too, is seen copying her mother, as she poses for the camera in her similar fashion. As we all know, the paparazzi often paps star kids around the city, and during a recent interview, when Aishwarya was asked about the paparazzi culture in India, she had said that given their profession, they can’t do anything about it and that they have to accept it and that it is here to stay.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in 2018- musical comedy film Fanney Khan co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and directed by Atul Manjrekar. Next, Aishwarya will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. Talking about Ponniyin Selvan, the film is an Indian Tamil-language historical drama and it is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical period based fictional novel of the same name.

#mothersanddaughters so that's where she gets it from! Like mother, like daughter.

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

