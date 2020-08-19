  1. Home
  2. entertainment

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya looked like princess as she posed in front of the Eiffel Tower

Aaradhya Bachchan never fails to win hearts with her stylish poses and is often seen following her mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s footsteps.
12310 reads Mumbai
When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya looked like princess as she posed in front of the Eiffel TowerWhen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya looked like princess as she posed in front of the Eiffel Tower

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan made the headlines after the mother-daughter duo was tested positive for COVID 19 last month. It was reported that Aishwarya and Aaradhya were diagnosed with the deadly virus along with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan and the four of them were even hospitalised for the treatment. While the Bachchans have managed to beat the highly transmissible disease, the paparazzi and their massive fan following have been missing watching their pics courtesy the COVID 19 outbreak in India.

Amid this, we have stumbled upon a throwback picture of the Bachchan princess on social media which will drive away your midweek blues. In the picture, Aaradhya was seen dressed in a beautiful black top with floral print and white coloured frill skirt and was seen posing happily for the camera. This picture was clicked in Paris and Eiffel Tower served as a perfect backdrop. Certainly, Aaradhya has always been winning hearts with her stunning poses as she has been following her mother’s footsteps.

Take a look at Aaradhya Bachchan’s throwback picture from Paris vacation as she nails it with her pose:

Meanwhile, Aaradhya also made headlines as a video of herself taking online classes with her teacher went viral on social media during the COVID 19 pandemic. In the video, Aaradhya is seen reciting a story about a dog and upon finishing, she politely says, “Dhanyavaad Miss” to her teacher. Looks like, after beating COVID 19, the Bachchan princess is back to her studies and looked happy re-joining the virtual school.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya says ‘Dhanyawaad Miss’ as she attends virtual school in viral video

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations
Bigg Boss 14: Tentative list of contestants being considered for Salman Khan’s reality show
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement