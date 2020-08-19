When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya looked like princess as she posed in front of the Eiffel Tower

Aaradhya Bachchan never fails to win hearts with her stylish poses and is often seen following her mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s footsteps.

and made the headlines after the mother-daughter duo was tested positive for COVID 19 last month. It was reported that Aishwarya and Aaradhya were diagnosed with the deadly virus along with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan and the four of them were even hospitalised for the treatment. While the Bachchans have managed to beat the highly transmissible disease, the paparazzi and their massive fan following have been missing watching their pics courtesy the COVID 19 outbreak in India.

Amid this, we have stumbled upon a throwback picture of the Bachchan princess on social media which will drive away your midweek blues. In the picture, Aaradhya was seen dressed in a beautiful black top with floral print and white coloured frill skirt and was seen posing happily for the camera. This picture was clicked in Paris and Eiffel Tower served as a perfect backdrop. Certainly, Aaradhya has always been winning hearts with her stunning poses as she has been following her mother’s footsteps.

Take a look at ’s throwback picture from Paris vacation as she nails it with her pose:

Meanwhile, Aaradhya also made headlines as a video of herself taking online classes with her teacher went viral on social media during the COVID 19 pandemic. In the video, Aaradhya is seen reciting a story about a dog and upon finishing, she politely says, “Dhanyavaad Miss” to her teacher. Looks like, after beating COVID 19, the Bachchan princess is back to her studies and looked happy re-joining the virtual school.

