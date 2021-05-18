  1. Home
When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Taal co star Akshaye Khanna revealed he kept staring at her like a lunatic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshaye Khanna worked in two films Taal and Aa Ab Laut Chalen. Taal was a huge hit at the box office.
There is hardly anyone who is not mesmerised by the beauty of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She carries herself with utmost grace and always impresses everyone with her fashion sense. Even her co-actors are also not left behind and had a crush on her. Recently, an old interview video surfaced on the internet where Akshaye Khanna was seen praising her and called her as the sexist woman in the world. The actor had worked with her in two films Taal and Aa Ab Laut Chalen. 

Reportedly, during the promotions Ittefaq in 2017, the actor along with Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha attended a talk show hosted by Karan Johar. And during the chat, the director had asked him, "Who do you think is the sexiest girl in business right now?" And the Taal actor said, Aishwarya Rai. He also said that it is very difficult to take off eyes from her. “I was not able and it is embarrassing but you just cannot. You just keep staring at her like a lunatic," he added. 

Even actress Sonakshi added to it saying that not only guys but even women adore her. “I find her to be stunning and extremely beautiful,” she said. The film Ittefaq was a mystery thriller film, directed by Abhay Chopra. It is a remake of the 1969 film with the same name.  

On the work front, the Taal actress was last seen in the film Fanney Khan also starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and was released in 2018. Akshaye starred in movies such as Sab Kushal Mangal, Section 375, The Accidental Prime Minister among others.

Also Read: Flashback Friday: When Aishwarya Rai said she never gets attracted to a guy at first sight: Just not my thing

Credits :Hindustan Times

