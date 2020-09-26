When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said daughter Aaradhya loves Cannes experience: She has my kind of built in energy

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan are among the most loved mother-daughter duos in Bollywood. In a throwback interview, Aishwarya had opened up about taking daughter Aaradhya to Cannes Film Festival with her.

Undoubtedly, if there is a mother-daughter duo that can manage to own the red carpet like a boss, it is and her daughter . Be it attending functions in India where there is a red carpet or just heading out in the town where paparazzi might be present, Aishwarya and Aaradhya always manage to paint a pretty and poised picture together. Not just this, several times in the past, the Devdas actress has taken her daughter Aaradhya with her to the Cannes International Film Festival.

Last year too, when Aishwarya and Aaradhya headed to Cannes, their photos were all over the internet. The adorable way in which Aaradhya set her mom's gown's train was also captured in the frame by paparazzi. Amid this, we stumbled upon a throwback interview of the actress with Vogue India where she opened up about taking her daughter Aaradhya to Cannes with her. In the chat, the actress revealed that Aaradhya loves the whole experience of being there.

The actress went on to say back then in 2016 that Aaradhya loves the colours, the people and more at Cannes and that every year when it's the time to head back to India from the festival, she remembers everything. Further, Aishwarya said that when they need to go back again to Cannes in another year, Aaradhya recollects all those memories of her at the festival in the previous years. Aishwarya said, "She has my kind of built-in energy, she loves the experience, the colours, the people and the place. And now that she's been here before, she remembers it all when she comes back."

Well, it has been a while since the adorable mother-daughter duo were seen out and about the city amid the COVID 19 pandemic. A while back, both Aishwarya and Aaradhya got infected with the virus along with Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. They all were hospitalised and once recovered, they all headed back home. Currently, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are at home with family.

