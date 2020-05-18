When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared the frame with Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit & Sushant Singh Rajput; See Pic
On rare occasions, Bollywood celebs come together and it becomes a starry night to remember. Speaking of this, a throwback photo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Madhuri Dixit from Manish Malhotra’s 50th birthday bash is going viral for all the right reasons. Aishwarya has shared the frame with Madhuri in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas where she played Paro. The film went on to be a blockbuster and Aishwarya’s style as Paro in Bengali Sarees was loved from the magnum opus.
In the throwback photo from the designer’s birthday bash, we can see Aishwarya holding on lovingly to Katrina Kaif’s hand while she poses with Sushant Singh Rajput and Madhuri by her side. Interestingly, all the divas, Aishwarya, Katrina and Madhuri are seen dressed in golden outfits to mark the designer’s 50th year. The gorgeous photo surely takes us back to happier times when Bollywood celebs would get together for special occasions. Katrina is seen smiling along with Aishwarya, Sushant and Madhuri.
The throwback photo is doing rounds on social media and fans surely wish to see their favourite stars back on screen again. Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Aishwarya is spending time at home with her family. Katrina, on the other hand, is making the most of lockdown and is working on her beauty brand. Often, she shares photos of doing household chores at home with Isabelle Kaif. Madhuri, on the other hand, releases a single as she turned to singing amid the lockdown. On the work front, Aishwarya will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film based on Ponniyin Selvan novel. Katrina’s film with Akshay Kumar, Sooryavanshi, has been postponed until further notice amid the lockdown.
Check out Aishwarya, Katrina, Madhuri’s throwback photo:
Anonymous 11 minutes ago
Although Katrina has some botox, she’s the only one who could be considered a natural beauty amongst them.
Anonymous 55 minutes ago
Agree that picture is 2 years back ...well pinkvilla seems on a roll to dig out pictures looks Loki.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Another stupid throwback pic of Aish. Do something relevant with your life!
Anonymous 1 hour ago
ash looked soooo pretty omg
Anonymous 2 hours ago
3 beauty queens of 3 current generation and decades. Iconic pic.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Three iconic beauties of Indian cinema. Btw why is sushant even in the pic
Anonymous 2 hours ago
hahaha it would've been perfect if dp was there.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
All three women look plastic .
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Wow Ash clearly outshines everyone in this picture...such is her magnetic aura.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
This picture made me realise that If Ash wears a burkha also, she will be a absolute head turner.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
you're right... what a queen!
Anonymous 3 hours ago
OMG Ash you looking so gorgeous.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Lol haters. Kat looks really nice
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Paro & Chandarmukhi
Anonymous 4 hours ago
So much fillers in one frame !!! Omg!!!
Anonymous 5 hours ago
So called stunning Katrina is nothing in front of beauties Like Aishwarya and Madhuri.
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Katrina is the most average looking in front of Ash and Madhuri.