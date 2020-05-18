When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared the frame with Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit & Sushant Singh Rajput; See Pic

A throwback photo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif and Sushant Singh Rajput is doing rounds on social media and it is too epic to miss. Check it out.

On rare occasions, Bollywood celebs come together and it becomes a starry night to remember. Speaking of this, a throwback photo of , and from Manish Malhotra’s 50th birthday bash is going viral for all the right reasons. Aishwarya has shared the frame with Madhuri in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas where she played Paro. The film went on to be a blockbuster and Aishwarya’s style as Paro in Bengali Sarees was loved from the magnum opus.

In the throwback photo from the designer’s birthday bash, we can see Aishwarya holding on lovingly to Katrina Kaif’s hand while she poses with Sushant Singh Rajput and Madhuri by her side. Interestingly, all the divas, Aishwarya, Katrina and Madhuri are seen dressed in golden outfits to mark the designer’s 50th year. The gorgeous photo surely takes us back to happier times when Bollywood celebs would get together for special occasions. Katrina is seen smiling along with Aishwarya, Sushant and Madhuri.

The throwback photo is doing rounds on social media and fans surely wish to see their favourite stars back on screen again. Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Aishwarya is spending time at home with her family. Katrina, on the other hand, is making the most of lockdown and is working on her beauty brand. Often, she shares photos of doing household chores at home with Isabelle Kaif. Madhuri, on the other hand, releases a single as she turned to singing amid the lockdown. On the work front, Aishwarya will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film based on Ponniyin Selvan novel. Katrina’s film with , Sooryavanshi, has been postponed until further notice amid the lockdown.

Check out Aishwarya, Katrina, Madhuri’s throwback photo:

Credits :Instagram

