When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared her ultimate marital advice: Keep the faith

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is unquestionably one of the most popular actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The former Miss World started her journey in showbiz in the ‘90s and within a few years’ time, she successfully cemented her place as a top actress of her time. In her acting career, Aishwarya has showcased her acting potential in several films, thus making her a favourite among fans. However, apart from the professional front, Aishwarya’s fans are also interested to know about her personal life, especially about her life with the Bachchans. Speaking of which, in an earlier interview with a leading magazine, Aish and hubby Abhishek Bachchan spoke at length about their marriage. In the same interview, they also shared their ultimate marital advice. Check it out!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s ultimate marital advice

In an interview with Vogue India in 2016, the power couple was asked to share their ultimate marital advice. Replying to this, Aishwarya talked about the importance of believing in the marriage. She said, “Keep the faith. Believe in it, heart, mind, and soul. The body will follow anyway! Be brutally frank with yourself. You are your own best friend. Experience everything for real, and you will cherish it forever.”

Junior B too revealed the advice that he has about marriage. He said that while people have joked about the institution for so long, it is actually a lot of fun. “Everything you think marriage is going to be, it's all that and more. Don't believe the haters. People have joked about marriage for so long that it's come to stick. But it's great fun. Go for it. Just be 500 per cent sure of the person. Don't do it if you have even an iota of doubt, if you're not completely convinced.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya is set to be back on the silver screen with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: I, which is scheduled for a release in theatres on September 30. It is the first of two cinematic parts based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan. Talking about it, she said that she has finished filming for both parts of the film. It also stars an ensemble cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, and others. Recently, the teaser of the first film based on the Chola dynasty was released and it has left Aishwarya’s millions of fans excited to watch her as Rajkumari Nandini in the historical drama.

Recently, in an interview with ETimes, Aishwarya opened up about working with her husband and said, "It should happen." She also hoped that a dream project materialises for her and Abhishek. Meanwhile, in April, Abhishek also spoke about teaming up with his ladylove and told Indian Express that he would 'love' to collaborate with his wife again on-screen. "It has to be the right script at the right time. Until we don’t find that, we can’t do a film together. But we both love to work together," said Abhishek.

