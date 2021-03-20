When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spoke about bringing up her daughter: I like doing everything for Aaradhya myself

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is a proud mother of 9 year old Aaradhya, had stated that her daughter is her foremost priority.

has not just been an incredible actress and a dedicated bahu, but also an amazing mother to her daughter . The blue eyed beauty has never missed a chance to dish out major motherhood goals. Aishwarya has always made sure to keep her daughter a priority and doesn’t leave a chance to take Aaradhya along with her be it to the shoots, events and even Cannes. Needless to say, Aishwarya’s priorities have changed massively ever since she has embraced motherhood.

Recently, we got our hands on a throwback interview of the actress wherein she was seen talking about her changed priorities, upbringing Aaradhya and about keeping a nanny for her. To this, Aishwarya stated, “After Aaradhya my priorities have changed completely. She comes first, everything else is secondary. Aaradhya does have a nanny. In fact, I am told I should have two of them because the one that I have, tends to take off on long holidays. But it doesn't really matter. I like doing everything for Aaradhya myself, though with my kind of schedules it is not always possible to do so”.

Meanwhile, speaking about the work front, Aishwarya will be next seen in Mani Ratnam upcoming directorial Ponniyin Selvan. The actress is quite thrilled to collaborate with the ace filmmaker once again and stated, “I’ve had the honour, privilege and joy of working with him right at the beginning of my career and several times later. It’s an easy yes to work with that kind of cinematic brilliance.”

