When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spoke about why she took Aaradhya to sets with her: Why give up ‘together time’?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is unquestionably one of the most popular actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The former Miss World started her journey in showbiz in the ‘90s and within a few years’ time, she successfully cemented her place as a top actress of her time. Aishwarya showcased her acting potential in several films. However, apart from the professional front, Aishwarya’s fans are also interested to know about her personal life, especially about her life with hubby Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Speaking of which, Aishwarya once opened up about why she liked to take Aaradhya along with her to sets.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan speaks about Aaradhya

When Aaradhya was younger, Aishwarya was known to take her daughter with her to sets. She addressed the same in an interview with Filmfare. When asked about this, the actress explained why she would do this. Aishwarya articulated that she liked to work around Aaradhya’s school time and that she did not like missing out on ‘together time’ with her daughter.

Aishwarya said, “When I’m shooting in Mumbai, I can take Aaradhya along with me as I can work around her school time. You lose two hours on the road going from location to home. So why not have those two hours with your kid? On Jazbaa, we’d work for long hours, packing a lot into one day. Instead of talking and snacking on location, waiting for the lights to be set, I’d be happy to spend time with her. Why give up ‘together time’?”

She further explained that she would take Aaradhya’s school activities too. “I take along all her activities and worksheets so she’s engaged. We laugh when she calls the vanity van, ‘the bus office’. I once picked her up from school on my way to a dubbing studio. So, she vaguely knows what dubbing is. She knows what job we do but there’s not much ado about it,” said she.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s bond

Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot in a grand and intimate ceremony on the 20th of April, 2007. They embraced parenthood four years later as they welcomed their daughter Aaradhya on the 16th of November, 2011. The mother-and-daughter duo is extremely close and the latter is always seen with the actress as and when they step out in the city. Aishwarya’s social media space is full of photos with Aaradhya that stand as the perfect proof of their bond. Over the years, several videos of the young star kid performing at school events have gone viral on social media.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya is set to be back on the silver screen with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: I, which is scheduled for a release in theatres on September 30. It is the first of two cinematic parts based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan. Talking about it, she said that she has finished filming for both parts of the film. It also stars an ensemble cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, and others. Recently, the teaser of the first film based on the Chola dynasty was released and it has left Aishwarya’s millions of fans excited to watch her as Rajkumari Nandini in the historical drama.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Aishwarya opened up about working with her husband and said, "It should happen." She also hoped that a dream project materialises for her and Abhishek. Meanwhile, in April, Abhishek also spoke about teaming up with his ladylove and told Indian Express that he would 'love' to collaborate with his wife again on-screen. "It has to be the right script at the right time. Until we don’t find that, we can’t do a film together. But we both love to work together," said Abhishek.

