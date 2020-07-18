When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talked about motherhood, weight gain and why she didn’t go under the knife

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan and next, she will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.

embraced motherhood in 2011 after she and Abhishek became proud parents to and post her pregnancy, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was massively trolled for her weight gain. While a certain section trolled Aishwarya for displaying her overweight figure despite being in the showbiz, even years after the birth of her daughter, others were proud of the actress for embracing motherhood and inspiring mothers.

Now during a throwback interview, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got talking about embracing mother and weight gain as she said that post giving birth to Aaradhya, she didn’t give in to the unruly pressure of society and she took her own time to lose her post-pregnancy weight. While talking about weight gain, Aiswarya Rai Bachchan said that she didn’t over think the fact that she had put on weight and she didn’t do anything as expected of someone who came with all the adage because she stayed committed to her reality. Furthermore, talking about weight gain, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said that post pregnancy, when her body underwent change, she accepted it and although there are people who go under the knife, and although she had access to it but she chose not to.

Being in the showbiz, did it never occur to Aishwarya to go under the knife or shed weight quickly for the eyeballs and this Ae Dil Hain Mushkil actress said that she was genuinely comfortable in her skin and she got recognition along the way. Not just this, Aishwarya revealed that women who met her publicly, thanked her for giving them strength to be comfortable with the natural change and her conviction to just say true inspired and gave strength to so many women. “Suddenly, it’s okay to put on weight. It’s okay that your body changes physically from health reasons or otherwise and it’s okay to choose to dress the way you want to,” shared Aishwarya. As we speak, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek and Aaradhya are admitted in a hospital after they tested positive for the novel Coronavirus and on the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and next, she will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.

Credits :Filmfare

Share your comment ×