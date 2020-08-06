  • facebook
When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talked about paparazzi culture & how she feels it is not going anywhere

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and next, she will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.
Whenever Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steps out of her abode with or without her daughter, she is always papped. Just like Taimur Ali Khan, AbRam and other star kids, the paparazzi loves to pap Aaradhya Bachchan, and fans love to see photos of the star kids. Now as we speak, due to the coronavirus pandemic, we aren’t getting photos of stars and their kids, however, during a throwback interview, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got talking about the paparazzi culture.

While earlier, on various occasions, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Gauri Khan have opened up about the paparazzi culture, the Guru actress also voiced her opinions on the paparazzi culture as she had said that the profession that she is in, the paparazzi culture is a given. Despite celebs expressing a sense of concern over the paparazzi flashing the cameras at the kids, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reminds everyone that the culture is not going away. "This is the way of our chosen life. This is part of our industry," she had said. While Aishwarya admitted that the paparazzi culture is a byproduct of their profession, she only expects a certain amount of humanity on the part of the paps while clicking small kids.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and next, she will be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. Talking about Ponniyin Selvan, the film is an Indian Tamil-language historical drama and it is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical period based fictional novel of the same name.

