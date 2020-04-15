When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra’s show despite having a high fever

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is among the most stunning divas in Bollywood who has walked the ramp for several designers including Manish Malhotra. As a throwback, we reminisce when Aishwarya stunned on the ramp despite having fever.

Fans of have been waiting for a long time to see the diva back on the big screen. The diva was last seen in Fanney Khan in 2018 and post that, she has been busy with her daughter and family. The gorgeous diva is known to be one of the most professional stars and when it comes to doing things for her close friends, Aishwarya goes to great lengths. Remembering one such incident, designer Manish Malhotra shared an anecdote about Aishwarya on social media.

Taking to Instagram to remember his fashion show back in the days, Manish shared a photo with his showstopper Aishwarya. The designer revealed in his note that Aishwarya was extremely unwell on the day of the show and could have tagged out. But, the Taal star flew specially to New Delhi and despite running a high fever, Aishwarya chose to walk the ramp for Manish. Not just this, the beautiful Aishwarya left everyone stunned with her confidence and grace and proved her commitment to her work.

The diva won the hearts of the people with her showstopping act and stunned in a regal Bordeaux and Dark Brown lehenga. With this, Aishwarya managed to kick start a trend among the brides back then and well, despite running fever, the diva decided to go ahead with the show and won hearts.

Meanwhile, the diva is currently at home amid the Coronavirus lockdown with family. Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan in 2018 and post that, she dubbed for the Hindi version of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Now, she will be seen playing a negative character in Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film based on the novel, Ponniyin Selvan.

