When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra’s show despite having a high fever
Fans of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been waiting for a long time to see the diva back on the big screen. The diva was last seen in Fanney Khan in 2018 and post that, she has been busy with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and family. The gorgeous diva is known to be one of the most professional stars and when it comes to doing things for her close friends, Aishwarya goes to great lengths. Remembering one such incident, designer Manish Malhotra shared an anecdote about Aishwarya on social media.
Taking to Instagram to remember his fashion show back in the days, Manish shared a photo with his showstopper Aishwarya. The designer revealed in his note that Aishwarya was extremely unwell on the day of the show and could have tagged out. But, the Taal star flew specially to New Delhi and despite running a high fever, Aishwarya chose to walk the ramp for Manish. Not just this, the beautiful Aishwarya left everyone stunned with her confidence and grace and proved her commitment to her work.
The diva won the hearts of the people with her showstopping act and stunned in a regal Bordeaux and Dark Brown lehenga. With this, Aishwarya managed to kick start a trend among the brides back then and well, despite running fever, the diva decided to go ahead with the show and won hearts.
Check out Manish’s post for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan:
#throwback @fdci #coutureweek #delhi #finaleshow at @theleelapalacenewdelhi and the gorgeous @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb who had High Fever and yet flew to Delhi for the the show and looked stunning as always and walked the show making it a memorable moment for me .. This colour was a Risk as it was a deep beautiful mix of Bordeux and Dark Brown but I remember many brides ordered this for their wedding day or their receptions and it got accepted in a big way with all the young brides and I love to work with different colours ..#design #colour #love #aishwaryaraibachchan #flashback #memoriesforlife #quarantine #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive @mmalhotraworld
Meanwhile, the diva is currently at home amid the Coronavirus lockdown with family. Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan in 2018 and post that, she dubbed for the Hindi version of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Now, she will be seen playing a negative character in Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film based on the novel, Ponniyin Selvan.
