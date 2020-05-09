When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was asked to pick between Kareena Kapoor Khan & Rani Mukerji; Here’s what she said

During a chat show, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was asked to pick between Kareena Kapoor Khan & Rani Mukerji and here’s whom the actress chose. Read on!

made her Bollywood debut with 1997 film Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya and post that, this Former Miss World went on to feature in films such as Josh, Mohabbatien, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Dhai Akshar Prem Ke and others. Now, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan, and she is yet to shoot for her next project and given the Coronavirus pandemic, we don’t quite know as to when will film shootings start. However, amidst the nationwide lockdown, what is amazing are old photos and videos of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan that are being shared by fan clubs on social media channels, and today, we got our hands on a throwback video from ’s chat show- Koffee With Karan wherein Karan is seen asking Aishwarya to pick between Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aishwarya’s reply amused us to no end.

In the said video, Karan Johar asked Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to pick between Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji and in reply, Aishwarya says, “They both were part of Mujhse Dosti Karoge,” and when Karan says if that is what she has to say, Aishwarya just laughed. Well, we don’t quite know what Aishwarya meant by the answer.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in 2018 film Fanney Khan starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Next, as per reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen in Ponniyin Selvan, upcoming Tamil historical drama by Mani Ratnam, and the film is being planned to be made in two parts.

Check out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's video when she was asked to pick between Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji:

