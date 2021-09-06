When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was called ‘the biggest example of bad acting’ by comedian Russell Peters

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has dominated the silver screen for many years. During her decades-long career, Aishwarya has featured in several films across languages and regions, and has worked with the top actors and directors. Her performances on the big screen have been lauded and well-received by critics and audience alike. Although the Jodhaa Akbar actress has proved her mettle time and again, comedian Russell Peters thought differently. Back in 2011, the comedian took a rather ruthless dig at Aishwarya and called her the ‘biggest example of bad acting”.

Russell was in the country capital to promote the Indo-Canadian film Speedy Singhs, where he played an important role while had a cameo. During a promotional event, Russell reportedly said, “I hate Bollywood. The movies are all garbage, just terrible. It’s my opinion, obviously, there are billions who like and love them. I don’t like all the singing, dancing and all the dramatic crying. I have never seen a Bollywood film in my life. I have refused to do it earlier and will do so in future. But I hope some filmmakers take a chance of making real movies.”

But the comedian did not just stop there. He went on to take a dig at Aishwarya Rai and called her ‘just a pretty face’. “Aishwarya is the biggest example of bad acting. She has proved it time and time again that in Bollywood, people can become superstars just by having a pretty face,” Russell commented.

Russell even went on to implicate Aishwarya’s husband Abhishek Bachchan and made an insulting comment on her pregnancy. “She hasn’t become a better actor. She is still good looking, isn’t that good enough? Good job, Abhishek, you finally knocked her up,” said added.

Following his remark, many fans of the actress, women’s rights activists, and people from the industry outraged and demanded an apology from Russell Peters. While the comedian did not issue an apology for his tasteless remarks, Akshay Kumar reportedly apologized to Abhishek Bachchan. Moreover, the co-producer of the film Ajay Virmani also apologized for Russell’s comment.

