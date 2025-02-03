When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's response to body shaming post Aaradhya's birth became Swara Bhasker's life lesson; Tanu Weds Manu actress recalls: 'if the world's most beautiful woman...'

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker welcomed her daughter Raabiyaa in September 2023. The celeb has been active on social media, updating her fans about her day-to-day activities with her child. While some are happy to see her embrace motherhood so well, there were a handful of people who body-shamed her after the child’s birth. Responding to the trolls, the Tanu Weds Manu actress cited the example of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and stated that if the diva wasn’t spared, then who is she? Read on!

In a conversation with BBC News India, Swara Bhasker addressed the issue of body shaming that celebs like her are subjected to post-childbirth. In the conversation, the Veere Di Wedding actress recalled the time when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was scrutinized and shamed for her body after she had her daughter Aaradhya.

Bhasker recalled watching an interview where global sensation Aishwarya was asked about not getting back into shape quickly. Swara was delighted by the way the Jodhaa Akbar actress handled the situation with grace while a less gracious person would have been angry. In her response, Rai said that she is just living her life with her baby girl. That resonated with Swara when she welcomed her daughter Raabiyaa in September 2023. “If the world’s most beautiful woman wasn’t spared, who the hell am I?” Bhasker exclaimed.

In the same chat, the Anaarkali of Aarah actress stated that women in the glamour industry are never truly left alone. She also emphasized how there’s always some level of judgment, whether it’s about their life choices, career, or even how they navigate motherhood.

A couple of days ago, Swara Bhasker called out X for permanently suspending her account "for posting a Republic Day" wish. She dropped a series of pictures on her Instagram handle and stated "*UPDATE* More drama with my X account!" In the following slide, she shared, "I was locked out of my account on 30th Jan following a copyright violation charge that I’ve appealed against." Soon after, she also updated her fans that her account had been restored.

