When Aishwarya Rai shared what was special about Abhishek Bachchan: He carries his lineage & upbringing

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most popular power couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The lovebirds tied the knot in 2017 in an intimate and private ceremony in Mumbai. Ever since then, Aish and Abhi have always been under the limelight. Even after 15 years of togetherness, fans continue to go gaga over them, and are always interested to know more about them. The couple too has spoken about their relationship, marriage, and bond in interviews several times. Speaking of which, in an interview with Filmfare, Aishwarya revealed what she thought was special about her hubby Abhishek.

Aishwarya Rai on Abhishek Bachchan

Talking to Filmfare, Aishwarya shared that Abhishek is special because he is himself. Moreover, she shared that he brings his lineage and upbringing. “He’s special because he’s himself. He’s a normal guy. When he walks into a room, he carries his lineage and his upbringing. It’s all out there in the obvious and yet you know he’s a guy in the room you can have a conversation with, you can hang out with, you can have fun with, you can have an intense conversation with. He’s someone who’ll have a straight face even as he jokes with you. He was born into showbiz and he has a lineage to carry. Despite all that there’s nothing showbiz about him. That’s the nicest part. He’s relatable and engaging as a person. And he’s my man, the father of my child.”

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s films

In their career in showbiz, Aishwarya and Abhishek have shared screen space in a total of 8 films. The couple has featured in many movies including Guru, Dhoom 2, Umrao Jaan, Kuch Naa Kaho, Sarkar Raj, and many others. They were last seen together in the 2010 movie, Raavan, which was helmed by Mani Ratnam. Ever since, their fans have been eagerly waiting to see them on-screen together.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Aishwarya opened up about working with her husband and said, "It should happen." She also hopes that a dream project materialises for her and Abhishek. Meanwhile, in April, Abhishek also spoke about teaming up with his ladylove and told Indian Express that he would 'love' to collaborate with his wife again on-screen. "It has to be the right script at the right time. Until we don’t find that, we can’t do a film together. But we both love to work together," said Abhishek.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya is set to be back on the silver screen with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: I, which is scheduled for a release in theatres on September 30. It is the first of two cinematic parts based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan. Talking about it, she said that she has finished filming for both parts of the film. It also stars an ensemble cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, and others.

