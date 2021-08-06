When Aishwarya Rai spoke about dealing with constant media glare: People assume I have a fairytale life

began her film career after she won the Miss World Pageant in the year 1994. Since then, she has come a long way. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is now hailed as one of the most popular and influential celebrities of the Bollywood Film Industry.The Hum Dil De Chuke actor is always the talk of the town when it comes to her fashion statements and public appearances. Recently, we stumbled upon one of her previous FilmFare interviews, wherein the star candidly spoke about how she deals with constant media attention.

During the interaction, the Jodhaa Akbar actor admitted that she has been graced with a lot of blessings in life and she is very grateful for all of it. However, this sometimes makes people believe that her life is nothing but a fairy tale. Aishwarya explained, “I was able to handle it because I have faced judgement for so long. It makes me smile how in a lot of articles they have the written words say ‘Oh! She has the fairy tale life’. Yes, I have had a lot of blessings and I am very very grateful for that.”

Furtheron, the actor condemned people who assume that she doesn’t face any problems in her life. She went on to question the basis of all the false assumptions that have surfaced about her. She added, “But how do you assume? How and what basis do you assume? This again brings that down to judgement. Because of the way you choose to look at something, you decide its cakewalk.”

Speaking of her work front, Aishwarya on July 19, officially announced that her upcoming project, Ponniyin Selvan, will hit the silver screens next year. The upcoming historical drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1995 novel of the same name. Apart from her, the multi-starrer flick features Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

