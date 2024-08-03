When Ajay Devgn's father asked Mahesh Bhatt to make him 'actor'; filmmaker recalls meeting him on streets: 'I saw it in his eyes'

Ajay Devgn, who marked his debut with Phool Aur Kaante in 1991, is one of the greatest actors in the Hindi film industry. Ajay was recently seen in Neeraj Pandey's directorial venture, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. Do you know that the actor once got a recommendation from his father, Veeru Devgan to work with Mahesh Bhatt?

During a recent interview with India Today, Mahesh Bhatt reminisced about the times when he worked as an assistant director in Mera Gaon Mera Desh and Veeru Devgan was an assistant action director in the film. Bhatt recalled that Veeru asked him to cast his son, Ajay Devgn in his movies.

"He was the one who told me, why don’t you take my son? If he will work with you, he will become an actor as he is already a star," the filmmaker shared.

For the uninitiated, Ajay emerges as a star with his first film Phool Aur Kaante.

Mahesh Bhatt further spoke about his first meeting with Ajay Devgn in Juhu. Bhatt recalled stopping his car and calling him on the street. The filmmaker shared that there was silence in his eyes and he told Ajay about the discussion with his father Veeru while confirming their collaboration.

"He looked at me and he knew that I meant it and I saw in his eyes that he knew that one day I will go to him," he added.

Bhatt then offered him the 1995 film, Najaayaz opposite veteran actor, Naseeruddin Shah. He recalled that Ajay was quite intimidated to work with him. Later, Naseer praised Ajay's performance in the movie, the filmmaker added.

Najaayaz also starred Juhi Chawla, Deepak Tijori, Ashish Vidyarthi, Gulshan Grover, and Reema Lagoo.

Ajay Devgn's notable works in Bollywood include Vijaypath, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Ishq, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Dilwale, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, and more. His latest film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha was released on August 2, co-starring Tabu. The film clashed with Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh.

Mahesh Bhatt is known for directing movies like Saaransh, Arth, Naam, Daddy, Jurm, Aashiqui, and Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin.

