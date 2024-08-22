When Akshay Kumar called Mukesh Chhabra 'almost every day' during his mom's heart treatment, casting director praises his sensitivity

Akshay Kumar is a star who has proved how to rise from the ashes. While his fans admire his humble nature and positive approach to life, his co-stars and industry friends are also in awe of his generosity and large and kind heart. One such person is Mukesh Chhabra, who was highly touched by Khiladi Kumar’s kind-heartedness towards him and his mother.

During a chat with Ranveer Allahbadia, the casting director spoke highly about Akshay Kumar. Sharing a heart-warming incident with the host, Mukesh Chhabra revealed how the OMG 2 actor came to his rescue when his mother needed treatment. He mentioned they were not regularly in touch with each other, but when Mukesh called Akshay and sought the actor’s help, he was there.

Chhabra recalled that during his mom’s heart treatment, the Pad Man actor arranged everything in that hospital. Not just this, he also called him every day, continuously for 15 days, and enquired about his mom’s health. Moreover, the Khel Khel Mein star also spoke to the doctor continuously. “He doesn’t talk about it; I never spoke about it either,” Mukesh stated, adding that Kumar is a sensitive man and can’t forget how gracious he was towards him at that crucial time in his life.

Having said that, Kumar is also someone who takes criticism with a positive attitude. During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor spoke about the types of critical comments he receives.

The actor divulged, “One is a personal criticism, where the person goes personal. One is the person who wants the other person to improve, which he is saying from his heart. So, I like that kind which I take it in a very right way, I understand it, and I go for it. I have made many changes because of criticism. When I hear a right criticism, when I understand it, and it makes sense to me, I will go for it.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akki will be next seen in Sky Force, followed by Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. He is also currently filming for Jolly LLB 3 with Arshad Warsi.

