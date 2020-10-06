  1. Home
When Akshay Kumar ditched his ‘Bell Bottom’ look & pulled off his Khiladi avatar while posing in Glasgow

Bell Bottom starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi will hit the screens on April 2, 2021.
18711 reads Mumbai
When Akshay Kumar ditched his 'Bell Bottom' look & pulled off his Khiladi avatar while posing in Glasgow
As we speak, the cast and crew of Bell Bottom starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta have returned to India after completing the UK schedule of the film. Earlier, right after the lockdown was lifted, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna and others were papped at the Mumbai airport. Later, Akshay Kumar took to social media to share a photo holding the clapboard of the film as they kick-started the first schedule of the film.

Later, Huma and Lara Dutta shared a video while they were enjoying the Scottish Sunshine while shooting outdoors for Bell Bottom. And today, we got our hands on a photo of Akshay Kumar wearing a mask while he posed for a photo with few fans from Glasgow. In the said photo, we can see Akshay Kumar wearing a yellow jersey and joggers while he is seen posing for a photo with his fans on the streets of Glasgow,.

Today, the makers of the film dropped the teaser of the film online and talking about the film, the film is based on some real incidents that shook India. As per reports, the film revolves around a series of plane hijacks that happened in the early '80s, during the reign of Indira Gandhi as the Prime Minister. Also, Akshay Kumar plays the role of a spy who solves the conspiracy and helps the country and its defense. Besides Akshay, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and others.

Check out the post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Social Distancing pose with fans in Glasgow #AkshayKumar #Tuesday #photooftheday #pictureperfect #shooting

A post shared by Mangesh Kamble (@mangesh_b.kamble) on

ALSO READ: Bell Bottom Teaser: Akshay Kumar dishes out 3 different avatars as he showcases a 'thrilling throwback to 80s'

