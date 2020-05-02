When Akshay Kumar talked about Bollywood & how he came on his own with no forefathers belonging to industry

During an interview, Mission Mangal actor Akshay Kumar got talking about having no one in the industry and how he came on his own with no forefathers belonging in the industry. Read on!

, the superstar that we know today, has had his fair share of struggles and predicaments before he became a star. Unlike star kids, had no godfather in the industry and therefore, like , he, too, had to make his way on his own. While he made his Bollywood debut in 1991 film Saugandh, today, as we speak, Akshay Kumar is a bonafide superstar and actor par excellence, with many a 100 crores film to his credit. However, while browsing through the internet, we came across a major throwback video of Akshay Kumar wherein the actor is seen talking about how he was alone when he came in the industry.

In the interview, Akshay Kumar got talking about his mantra to stay happy and successful and how, when he came into the industry, he was on his won and he had nobody else. Akshay said, “I just want to be a good human being, agar yeh bole log that he is a nice man, that’s all,” adding, “Believing in god is living life with confidence, do that and you will always be successful.” Well that said, this Mission Mangal actor also talked about how he came on his own and made a mark just by himself. “Mein toh iss industry mein raw aaya tha, none of my forefathers belonged to this industry. I am just on my own….I have nobody else,” shared Akshay. Also, Akshay Kumar talked about the importance of scripts and why he gives foremost importance to scripts as he said, “Agar aapki script strong nahi hai, tab aap kuch bhi karle, kuch nahi ho sakta. The first credit I always give it to the script and script writer and then comes the captain of the ships whose directed that ship, jiss hisab se woh leke gaya hai. Then comes the producer, jiss hisaab se woh apne product ko build up deta hai, and then comes us and all other aspects,” said Akshay.

As for Akshay, a film that entertains public for two and a half hours is a sign of a good film as in the interview, Akshay said, “A film that entertains public for 2 and half hours and when they come out and they say Ki baba, 10 rs apna vasool hua, then it’s a complete film.”

Check out Akshay Kumar's video here:

Credits :Lehren Retro

