When Akshay Kumar talked about nepotism, kids leading normal life & not getting advantage of his stardom

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has triggered the nepotism debate on social media as the late actors die-hard fans have been pointing fingers at nepotism for jeopardizing and sabotaging his career by asking camps and directors to drop him from films only to cast star kids in his place. Post Sushant’s demise, actors such as Abhay Deol, Ranvir Shorey, Shekhar Kapur, , among others, have opened up a can of storms bashing Bollywood for running on nepotism and sabotaging the career of outsiders.

That said, post Sushant’s demise, while a host of videos from ’s chat show have gone viral on social media wherein fans bashed star kids for snubbing Sushant on the show, today, we got our hands on an interview wherein got talking about Nepotism as he says that he is wary of his stardom, however, he makes sure that his children- and Aarav, lead a normal life and to ensure that, Akshay said that his son Aarav always travel in economy class. However, Akshay revealed that when his son wins a black belt or flags some other achievements, in order to make his son feel special, he shifts his ticket to business class. Furthermore, added that he makes sure his kids also have to work hard for things and that he has never given them the advantage of being his children. For him also, he has to work hard for everything.

Now, taking about nepotism and star kids, this Sooryavanshi actor revealed that that if in the future, his son expresses his wish to become an actor, then Akshay said that his son has to run for it and work hard for it and in short, Akshay said that according to him, nepotism sucks. On the work front, Akshay was last seen in Good Newwz and next, his film- Laxmmi Bomb will witness a digital release.

