When Alia Bhatt admitted nepotism exists but said she can’t wake up and be sorry for being born in her family

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, netizens have come out in the open to slam star kids and nepotism for sabotaging his career, and for making him feel like an ‘outsider’. Also, in the wake of the debate around nepotism, , , and other star kids have been receiving a lot of hate on social media so much so that Alia Bhatt limited the comments section on Instagram. That said, today, we came across a throwback interview of Alia Bhatt wherein she got talking about nepotism.

After Sushant's demise, netizens have been calling out the actress and have been demanding a boycott of her films. Although currently, Alia Bhatt has remained silent, however, in the past, when she was asked to address the topic of nepotism, she had said that it feels terrible if you feel like somebody else is getting an opportunity because of their family line, so there is no way to counter that thought. “It does exist. As I said, there are no negative thoughts. I can't wake up and say sorry for being born in this family. But I can definitely say that I will work as hard as possible to prove that I deserve to be here," shared the Sadak 2 actress.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Abhishek Varman’s Kalank and next, she will be seen in dad Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

