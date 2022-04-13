When Alia Bhatt baked Ranbir Kapoor’s favourite pineapple cake on his birthday; WATCH

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are finally all set to tie the knot. The moment for which almost everyone was waiting with bated breaths has arrived. With just a day or two away from the big day, the pre-wedding festivities have begun in full swing. Since morning many guests have been arriving at Ranbir’s house. From Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor to Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt a lot of family members have arrived for what is said to be the couple Mehendi ceremony. But amidst all this chaos we got our hands on this cute throwback video and pictures wherein we can see the Dear Zindagi actress baking a cake for her BF on his birthday.

In the video, we can see Alia Bhatt wearing a green coloured tee and a black and white checks apron. She can be seen busy with the process of baking. The one who is taking the video can be heard saying ‘there’s a new baker in town.’ Very sincerely the actress can then be seen adding frosting to the cake. This cake Alia is baking for Ranbir Kapoor to surprise him on his birthday. In the pictures, you can see how yummy the cake is looking and how happy Alia is as she holds the cake.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, today in the morning Ayan Mukerji shared a chunk from Brahmastra’s first song Kesariya featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Ayan also wrote a long note along with this post and wished the lead pair of the movie a happy life as they are all set to embark on a new journey.

