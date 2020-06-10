When Alia Bhatt bumped into Deepika Padukone on the red carpet and it was all about love; See Throwback photo

Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone are the popular leading ladies in Bollywood. We stumbled upon a throwback photo of the gorgeous stars on the red carpet when they met up with each other and left the world in awe.

Among the popular stars in Bollywood, and have been able to carve a niche for themselves over the years. With terrific performances in several films, Deepika and Alia both have been able to prove their mettle. While the two actresses share a great bond of friendship, whenever they are in the same room, adorable antics are bound to happen. Be it in a chat show or just casual meet up, when Deepika and Alia come together, their fans are in for a treat.

While pulling out the archives, we stumbled upon a stunning throwback photo of Alia and Deepika together and it is bound to leave you in awe. Back in the days of the award shows, Deepika and Alia had bumped into each other on the red carpet. However, instead of moving away, they both came together and posed for the paps. That gesture left everyone in awe of the leading ladies of Bollywood. Not just this, Deepika and Alia showered each other with love and air kisses and one such photo is going viral again.

In the photo, Deepika is seen clad in an off-shoulder red coloured gown while Alia is seen dazzling in a light coloured stone embedded gown. Both the stars look gorgeous in the throwback photo and when they bumped into one another, there was nothing but a lot of love around. Their candid photo reminds us of how reunions post the lockdown would look like.

Here is Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt’s throwback photo:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Deepika is staying at home with hubby and often, their adorable photos leave the internet in awe of the power couple. On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Shakun Batra’s next film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. On the other hand, Alia has been spending time at home amid the lockdown. Talking about work, she will be seen next in Brahmastra with . The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and is slated to release on December 4, 2020.

Credits :Getty Images

