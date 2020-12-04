When Alia Bhatt chided the paparazzi & asked them to remain SILENT at an event; WATCH Video

Alia Bhatt once attended a charity event and was miffed with the behaviour of the paparazzi present there. Read on to know what happened next.

is one of the most popular actresses of Bollywood in current times. As harsh as it might sound, everyone is aware that she has been criticized at times by certain sections owing to her lack of general knowledge. There were times when the Student of the Year 2 actress took the criticisms sportingly. However, she did lose her cool at one point or the other and gave it back to those who mocked her or questioned her over the same.

There was this instance when she slammed a scribe for asking a question related to general knowledge. There was another time when Alia literally had to shout at the paparazzi. That happened when the actress visited a hospital for a charity event. There was a contingent of media persons present there who wanted to cover the event. However, this led to a lot of chaos as each of them tried to rush for getting the best pictures and videos.

This led Alia Bhatt to lose her cool post which she shouted ‘SILENCE!’ while reminding everyone that they are inside a hospital. The Brahmastra actress also reminded them to stay behind and maintain a distance. There was a little bit of commotion even when she was answering the questions of the media. Someone from behind asked the others to maintain the decorum post which the actress thanked the person for the help. Alia also said that she sent the children of the hospital inside so that they are not overwhelmed after seeing whatever is happening outside. Talking about the Raazi star, she looked pretty in a yellow outfit while she interacted with everyone at the event.

Check out the video below:

