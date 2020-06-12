When Alia Bhatt didn't mind being 'bullied' by Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan & Arjun Kapoor

If you have missed seeing these stars out and about, here's a picture that holds true to the definition of blast from the past. Check out Alia, Arjun, Sidharth and Varun's photo below.

The coronavirus crisis hit us hard and made us go into a state of lockdown like never before. From theatres being shut to no celebrity spotting at airports, the pandemic put a hold on the paparazzi culture. The photographers' favourite have been the current crop of stars. From their lunch and dinner dates to gym looks, the common person now knows everything that is to know about a celebrity's public life. And a few stars who are the paparazzi's favourite are Malaika Aroa, , Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, , , and Ananya Panday among others.

So, if you have missed seeing these stars out and about, here's a picture that holds true to the definition of blast from the past. While happy memories are the only ones we can cherish during this time, we came across a super happy photo which was once shared by on social media. Back in 2014, Karan had shared a photo of Bollywood's beloved actors. Namely Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra.

In the photo, Arjun can be seen goofing around with Alia as he holds her close. Whereas Varun and Sidharth can be seen laughing away. The candid photo is definitely a treat for fans. While sharing the photo, Karan had captioned, "Alia being bullied by the boys!!! Sid Varun and Arjun !!!!"

Check out the photo:

Alia being bullied by the boys!!! Sid Varun and Arjun !!!! pic.twitter.com/Mq4SeMbmyh — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 10, 2014

Well, we are sure Alia doesn't mind this adorable bullying.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×