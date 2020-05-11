When Alia Bhatt penned a letter for Kareena Kapoor Khan and called her 'an inspiration’; Take a look

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan shared screen space in Udta Punjab and earlier, Alia had penned a note for Kareena calling her an inspiration; Take a look

From Refugee to Good Newwz, Kareena Kapoor Khan has amply proved that she has the ‘act’ in actor and time and again, Bebo, as she is fondly called, has proved her versatility. From playing the role of a prostitute in Chameli, to that of a pregnant woman in Good Newwz to that of a girl next door in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kareena has proved that she is an actor par excellence. Now amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, since everyone is indoors and in quarantine, we got our hands on a note that had penned for Kareena Kapoor Khan. Yes, Alia had penned a lovely letter for Kareena Kapoor Khan and the note read, “Dear Kareena Apne career ke bulandi pe Tumne chuna Chameli jaisa role Par un galliyon mein jo waqt bitaya, kissi ne na jana Tum ho mere liye ek inspiration –Alia…”

Later, Kareena Kapoor Khan had expressed her gratitude and love after reading the letter saying “I love you Alia" Talking about Kareena and Alia, the two shared screen space in Udta Punjab and on various occasions, Alia Bhatt has said that Kareena is her inspiration and that she looks up to her. Well, whoever said that two actresses cannot be friends was totally wrong because earlier, , too, had written a letter to Alia Bhatt after watching Highway and the note read, “Dear Alia, Highway mein tum bina makeup ki bhi khoobsurat lagi,Lekin road par bitaye woh 52 mushkil din, kissi ko nazar nahi aaye,Alia tum ho sabse chotti, par mehnat karne mein sabse badi. Your biggest fan,Deepika…”

Check out Alia Bhatt's note for Kareena Kapoor Khan here:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Abhishek Varman’s Kalank and next, she will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, ’s Takht and Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2.

ALSO READ | PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan up their airport style as they get papped together

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×