When Alia Bhatt revealed she has started thinking of baby names: ‘They seem attractive to me’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor literally broke the internet today after they announced their pregnancy. Fans have been jumping with joy and eagerly waiting for Junior Kapoor to arrive. Well, since morning throwback videos and interviews of the lovebirds talking about their future kids, growing their family and working hard for them have been going viral. And now an old interview of Alia wherein she is talking about baby names has surfaced on the internet and is grabbing all the eyeballs.

In an interview with Filmfare, Alia was asked if she thinks she grew up faster by being around people who are older than her. Alia said, “Possibly, yes. But my family never treated me like a kid. We share mature relationships with each other. And yes, I do hang out with people older than me. But like I say, age is just a number. It’s your experiences that give you your age. I’ve not had the life of an average 20-year-old. By average, I mean any other 20-year-old. Maybe, another 20-year-old would have had a life way tougher than mine. So, I will not understand their point of you and they may not understand mine. Everyone’s story is different based on the life they’ve lived. Also, I don’t know if it’s just because I’ve turned 25, but of late, I’ve started thinking of baby names. I’m a baby myself but for some reason, baby names seem attractive to me.”

Well, we bet everyone is waiting with bated breaths to welcome Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s child and it would be exciting to know, what will they name their little one. Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently in London shooting for her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone. She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh and Brahmastra alongside hubby Ranbir Kapoor. The trailer of Brahmastra was released recently and fans cannot wait to watch the film.

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor he is all geared up for his big screen release after almost 4 years with Shamshera. The trailer of this film was released recently and fans are excited to watch Ranbir in a changed avatar. Shamshera also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt bonds with Ranbir Kapoor’s family in London over dinner; Poses with Shweta Bachchan, Armaan Jain