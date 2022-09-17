When Alia Bhatt REVEALED she wants to have 2 baby boys; Said Ranbir Kapoor is on her speed-dial
Alia Bhatt and hubby Ranbir Kapoor are now expecting their first child together.
Alia Bhatt has been having a wonderful year on both personal and professional fronts. The 29-year-old has had four back-to-back successful films: RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings, and the recently released Brahmastra. Moreover, in April, she tied the knot with her beau Ranbir Kapoor in an intimate ceremony. And now, the lovebirds are expecting their first child together. The actors are all set to welcome a new phase in their lives. Speaking of which, did you know that Alia Bhatt once revealed she wants to have two baby boys? Yes! Read on to know more.
When Alia Bhatt said she wants to have two baby boys
Back in 2019, Alia Bhatt shared a video on her YouTube channel, which featured herself with BFF and actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. The Friendships Day special video showcased the two friends playing a question-and-answer game, as they attempted to take a correct guess for each question about each other. During this, Alia picked up a chit with the question, “How many kids do I want?” Both Akansha and she answered that the Highway actress wants 2 kids. Akansha specifically wrote, ‘2 boys’, and Alia promptly agreed. Later on, Alia was asked who is on her speed-dial, and she shared that among others, she also has Ranbir’s number on her speed dial.
A couple of months back, Ranbir too shared that although he does not have any tattoo yet, he might want to get his children’s names inked.
Alia Bhatt’s work front:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of her recent film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. The movie collected 300 crore worldwide at the box office in the first week. She now has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Alia will also be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone where she will be seen with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Apart from this, Alia also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan to host 'all girls' baby shower for Alia Bhatt; Kareena-Karisma to attend