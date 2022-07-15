When Alia Bhatt revealed there is no awkwardness with Ranbir due to friendship with Deepika Padukone

Bollywood's brewmaster Karan Johar is back with another season of his popular talk show, Koffee With Karan and the first episode featured the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as a fresh brew of fun conversations. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, during the course of the show, opened about how she felt about her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s exes. She had a super sweet and mature response to the question. “I am very good friends with his exes. I love them both,” she emphasized. For the unversed, Ranbir has dated Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif in the past. Infact, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone had appeared on the sixth season of the chat show where the Student Of The Year actress opened up about the awkwardness between her and Ranbir Kapoor due to her friendship with the Bajirao Mastani actress. The duo also revealed how they became friends.

When Alia opened on the awkwardness between her and Ranbir due to her friendship with Deepika Padukone

In season 6 of Koffee With Karan, we saw Alia Bhatt- Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh- Ranbir Kapoor coming together. In Alia-Deepika’s episode of the chat show, the divas revealed a lot about each other. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress mentioned that Deepika is mad and like a crackpot but she always thought of her as a pious lady.

In the interactions, she even revealed how there is no awkwardness between her and Ranbir as she shares a friendship with Deepika. " I don’t hold onto things and there is nothing to feel awkward about. If there is an awkward conversation, then of course that will spring up some awkwardness. It is what it is and there is nothing to feel bad about it. We are very happy, at peace and content." Deepika too admitted that why will there be any awareness as both have moved n in their lives, " It only gets better. The relationship we share today is what I value the most. I don’t think it could be in a better place".

Alia and Deepika friendship

In a special bit on the season 6 of Koffee With Karan, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone left host Karan Johar shocked by revealing how they once barged into a men’s washroom. During Coldplay’s live performance in Berlin, there was this one tune that they weren’t very enthusiastic about. Alia and Deepika ran to the toilet and there was this long queue outside the ladies’ washroom, so they simply barged into the men’s washroom. They even asked the men to ‘scooch over’ in the toilet. Deepika calls Alia her ‘partner in crime’ ever since.

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Alia Bhatt recently wrapped up the shooting for her Hollywood debut film, ‘Heart Of Stone’ with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead. She will next star in Darlings, which she is co-producing with Shah Rukh Khan. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipated film ‘Brahmastra’, which marks their first on-screen collaboration together. The story of 'Brahmastra' Part 1 revolves around Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) – a young man, who is on the brink of epic love, with a girl named Isha (Alia Bhatt). But their world turns upside down when Shiva learns that he has a mysterious connection to the Brahmāstra and a great power within him that he doesn’t understand just yet - the power of Fire.

