When Alia Bhatt subtly revealed about expecting her first baby with Ranbir Kapoor; Here's proof

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14, 2021, and since then they have been painting the town red. They dated for five years, before tying the knot at their residence, Vastu in Bandra, Mumbai, in the presence of their close friends and family members. On Monday morning, they surprised their fans as they announced that they are all set to embrace parenthood and welcome their first child together. The announcement was made by the Gangubai Kathiwadi actress on her Instagram handle.

Alia shared a photo from her ultrasonography scan, in it, the actress is seen happily smiling as she stares at the screen, while, Ranbir is seen looking at it. The other photo also featured a lion and lioness with their cub. She captioned the photos, “Our baby…coming soon” and added infinity signs and hearts.

Check out Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's pregnancy announcement:

Meanwhile, in May, a viral video of Ranbir cradling a baby was doing rounds on social media. In it, the baby is seen pointing toward the camera and laughing as the Barfi actor plays with the baby in his arms. Ranbir is also seen planting a kiss on the baby’s head. Soon after, Alia re-shared the video along with her reaction and wrote: “Okay! This video is a full vibe," along with a crying emoji.

While social media is abuzz with congratulatory messages for the parents-to-be. A Twitterati pointed out that the throwback video of Ranbir wearing a grey T-shirt and a cap, and playing with a baby was exactly a month back when he was seated beside Alia for her ultrasonography.

Take a look:

Alia and Ranbir began dating after working together on the sets of Brahmastra in 2017. On the work front, the couple will be seen sharing the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama, which is slated to release on September 9, 2022.

