When Alia Bhatt talked about first meeting with Ranbir Kapoor: Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir said I was flirting

Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular actresses in Indian cinema who is about to complete a decade in the movie business. She debuted in Karan Johar’s directorial Student Of The Year and gradually made her way to the top with movies like 2 States, Highway, Udta Punjab, the Dulhania series, Dear Zindagi, Raazi and most recently Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress continues to push herself further and establish a stronger grip in the movie space as she has most recently ventured into production with her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions. The actress married her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai a couple of months back.

Alia Bhatt, in an interview with writer Niranjan Iyengar in 2014 on Zee Cafe, opened up about many things, one of them being her first interaction with her now-husband, Ranbir Kapoor. She recalled that her first meeting with Ranbir Kapoor was on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black where Ranbir Kapoor was one of the assistant directors. Alia Bhatt was only 11 years old, then. Alia revealed that she did a mini photoshoot with Ranbir where she put her head on his shoulders. She recalled the incident saying, “It was damn stupid. And Sanjay sir still tells me you were flirting with Ranbir even at that time. I didn’t even know what flirting means, then.” The Raazi actress admitted to have fallen in love with Ranbir Kapoor in the very first frame of Saawariya. She also mentioned in the interview that she would like to work with Ranbir Kapoor. Call it destiny or coincidence, Alia Bhatt is sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji’s epic, Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia impressed everyone with her last performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The trailer of her much-awaited film co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy, Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, was unveiled recently and it has been getting a good response. The mythological fantasy drama releases on 9th September 2022, in theatres. Apart from the films mentioned above, she will be seen in Darlings, Heart Of Stone, Jee Le Zaraa and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

