When Alia Bhatt was trolled mercilessly for getting President's name wrong & said 'I didn't plan on it'

Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular actresses in Indian cinema who is about to complete a decade in the movie business. She debuted in Karan Johar’s directorial Student Of The Year and gradually made her way to the top with movies like 2 States, Highway, Udta Punjab, the Dulhania series, Dear Zindagi, Raazi, and most recently Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress continues to push herself further and establish a stronger grip in the movie space as she has most recently ventured into production with her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Alia Bhatt became an overnight sensation after the release of Student Of The Year. However, besides the success she went on to get very early on in her career, she was welcomed by the troll culture on social media too, which began to catch pace early last decade. Her infamous appearance on Karan Johar’s controversial talk show Koffee With Karan where she messed up while answering the question of the President of India, was blown out of proportion. The Dear Zindagi actress was massively trolled for her goof-up with many going on to make jokes about her IQ level. However, Alia Bhatt, being the sporting self that she is, laughed them out and took the trolling that she received, to her advantage by making her own parodies.

Alia Bhatt graced Rajat Sharma’s show “Aap Ki Adalat” on India TV before the release of her film Raazi back in 2018. The host Rajat Sharma cracked a funny joke on Alia which he found on social media. The actress not just found it funny but went on to tell the funniest joke about her too. She narrated a hypothetical joke of hers where she asked a shopkeeper for an Indian flag and on being shown the flag, she asked to show other colours. The crowd burst into laughter when they heard Alia joke about herself on national television. The host was impressed by Alia Bhatt and talked about how big a brand Alia has become and how she is earning both money and accolades from the Indian diaspora.

You can watch the video of Alia Bhatt joking about herself, HERE

Alia Bhatt has evolved over the years and has been able to come out of the image that had been created of her. She has impressed everyone with her last performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The trailer of her much-awaited film co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy, Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, was unveiled yesterday and has been getting a good response. The mythological fantasy drama releases on 9th September 2022, only in theatres.

