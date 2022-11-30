When Amitabh Bachchan earned Rs 1640 a month living in a tiny room with 7 boys in Kolkata

Amitabh Bachchan’s illustrious career spans over 5 decades. His popularity and fame remain unrivalled, and the megastar has a massive fan following. However, Big B has had his fair share of struggles during his initial days. In his blog, Amitabh Bachchan reminisced the good old days and recalled his initial days in Kolkata when he used to earn a meagre Rs 1640 a month way back in 1968. He also wrote that he used to share a tiny room with 7 others. Amitabh Bachchan takes a trip down the memory lane

In his blog, Amitabh Bachchan shared a screenshot of a tweet that read, “The last day of @SrBachchan's job in Blackers company in Kolkata was 30th Nov 1968. Salary 1640 Rs. File is still preserved there till date.” Big B then marvelled over the fact that there’s still a record of this after so many years. He further added that those days in Kolkata were the most independent, free times of his life. Amitabh Bachchan shared that he stayed with 7 others in a 10 square feet room. He said they would check out popular eateries in Kolkata after their office hours, even though they had no money to enter these places. “8 of us in a 10′by 10′ room .. those were the days my friend .. office hours, then evening with the guys checking out the joints of popularity .. no money to enter them, but standing around with the hope that some day we shall .. and we did .. pooling in .. buttering up the gate keepers .. telling them when time improves shall look after them .. haha never happened ..” wrote Big B.

Amitabh Bachchan turns nostalgic Amitabh Bachchan then shared how his life has changed from then to now. He talked about visiting the same places, meeting people from the old days, and visiting the same old streets once again. “BUT .. when in new profess .. and the shoot in city .. visiting same places , now getting invited to them .. and the change .. meeting those ol’ times and people and giving them the desired promise of yore .. visiting all the ol’ streets of residence in the middle of the night .. and recollecting each and every spot and what transpired there .. some unpleasant but generally all in the goodness of events .. some friends lost .. some of those times still around .. nostalgia .. and the love of them that remained till the last with us .. NOW .. new fresh friends and Ef .. steady loving filled with emotion and great respect and care.” Amitabh Bachchan’s work front Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Uunchai, co-starring Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. He will next be seen in Project K with Prabhas and The Intern remake co-starring Deepika Padukone.

