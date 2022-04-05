When Amitabh Bachchan partied with birthday girl Rashmika Mandanna & Elli AvrRam in a throwback video

Amitabh Bachchan is all set to share the screen space with the National Crush, Rashmika Mandanna in Goodbye, which marks the actress' second Bollywood film. This is also Big B and Rashmika's first collaboration together. The film will also star Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, and others. It is directed by Super 30 fame Vikas Bahl. Now, a video is doing rounds on the internet which shows Big B partying with Rashmika and Elli.

In the video, one can see Amitabh Bachchan chilling with his co-stars Rashmika and Elli. The video was shared by Elli on her social media handle, along with a sweet caption that read, "Probably the most memorable, coolest O M G fangirl (words are not enough) MOMENT of our life...We were all literally BLUSHING like teen girls!!! As you can hear, even guys were tripping haha!! Seriously @amitabhbachchan sir is something else".

Check out the video here:

Recently, Amitabh also shared a behind-the-scenes picture with Rashmika from the sets of their film. He captioned the photo and wrote, “Pushpa .. !!," referring to Rashmika's recently released film which also featured Allu Arjun in the lead.

Meanwhile, apart from Goodbye, Rashmika also has Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra, which marks her debut film in Bollywood. Next, she will feature in Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Runway 34 with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. He also has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra & Varun Dhawan have a quirky wish for Rashmika Mandanna on her birthday; PIC