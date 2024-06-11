When Amitabh Bachchan sat on his knees and rehearsed with Laapataa Ladies fame Nitanshi Goel

Kiran Rao brought together a talented star cast in her second directorial film Laapataa Ladies. Among them was Nitanshi Goel, whose performance as Phool Kumari was highly lauded. While the film proved to be a turning point in her career, it’s not the first time she has graced the silver screen.

In fact, Goel also shared the screen with Amitabh Bachchan for an advertisement. In an interview, she shared her experience of working with Big B. Read on!

Nitanshi Goel recalls rehearsing lines with Amitabh Bachchan

While talking about Laapataa Ladies and her acting career in Bollywood in The Ranveer Show, Nitanshi Goel revealed that she had the opportunity to work with Amitabh Bachchan on a project. The 16-year-old went back in time and recalled how the megastar would patiently rehearse his lines with all the child actors.

She divulged, “When I first came to Mumbai, my first ever ad film which I featured in, was with Amitabh Bachchan sir. Of course, there were other kids, too, but there was also a sequence that featured just him and me. So, he came up to me and said, ‘Chalo hum lines rehearse karte hain (Let’s rehearse our lines)’.”

She further narrated that the Piku actor would kneel down on his knees to read lines with her. Calling him ‘extremely humble’, she added, “Woh apne ghootnon pe baith gaye aur mere saath lines padhne lage (Amitabh Bachchan sir knelt and rehearsed the lines with me).”

Goel also stated that she would be seated on a chair and since senior Bachchan wanted to match their height, he would do the sweet gesture.

Later on, after the shoot, he also clicked pictures with all of the actors. The Paa actor would tell his bodyguard that he wants to give every child a selfie and would sit down and click with them. “We were thrilled. We hugged him as if he were our own grandfather. Dadaji nanaji jaise lag rahe the (He felt like a grandparent)’,” reminisced Nitanshi.

For the unversed, Goel has also worked in films like Vicky Donor, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Indu Sarkar, and others as a child artiste. She also shared the screen with Ajay Devgn in Maidaan.

