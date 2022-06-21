When Ananya Panday emphasised on the importance of having female role models: Women need to support each other

Ananya Panday is one of the leading actresses of this generation and ever since she marked her debut in Bollywood, the star kid has been in the spotlight. She made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with the film ‘Student Of The Year 2’ alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She then starred in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, ‘Khaali Peeli’ and ‘Gehraiyaan.’ Speaking of which, the actress is currently shooting for her upcoming film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ and shared a video from the sets on her Instagram stories featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and other. She is a successful woman. A while back, she opened up about the importance of having strong female role models in an interview.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, talking about why it is crucial for young women to have female role models, Ananya expressed, “I truly believe that women need to support each other, because only we understand what each one of us goes through in life. As women, we have our own issues and problems which men may never understand, even if they try to.”

Linking it to her own life, Ananya said that she had been fortunate to have grown up around working women including her grandmothers which reinforced the message that she too can go out into the world, work, and pave her own path. She lauded her friends who have achieved such great things at an early age and added that the women today are breaking the glass ceiling in their own ways. She ended the topic by emphasising that it feels encouraging to be surrounded by such women.

On the work front, Ananya, who was last seen in Gehraiyaan alongside Deepika Padukone, Sidhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa, will be next seen in Puri Jagganadh’s much-talked-about pan-India movie Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The movie is slated to hit the screens on August 25 this year. Post that, she will be seen in Excel Entertainment’s coming-of-age drama Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. On the personal front, she will be seen on Karan Johar’s controversial gossip show Koffee With Karan, with Vijay Deverakonda. The show premieres on 7th July, 2022 and her schedule is expected to be scheduled in August, coinciding with her film’s release.

