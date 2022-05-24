When Ananya Panday felt 'disconnected' from friends for starting her film career right after school

Ananya Panday is a promising actor among the current generation of newbies and has been showcasing her acting potential with each performance. She is only a few films old in the world of showbiz, but she has already gained a major following. The actress made her debut with the 2019 film Student of the Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. In a short time, she has managed to mark her place in the film industry and find her space in the glamourous world. Earlier, in an interview with Bombay Times, Ananya spoke her mind about how she felt about starting her career right after school.

Ananya on starting work right after school

During the interview, Ananya said, "All my friends were still in school and some in college while I was going to work. Back then, I had felt disconnected from them. Today, I am back to being them and I am regaining my balance now. I value the experience of working; nothing teaches you like work." She further added that no textbook in this world that can educate enough like your workplace. The workplace gives practical knowledge which helps in the future. "In these three-four years, I have seen a fair share of success and failure, both personally and professionally. These things force you to grow up sooner than you’d like. And I am not complaining about that. I always did have this side to myself and I am just growing into my true self every single day," the Gehraiyaan actress concluded.

Ananya's professional career

Ananya Panday was last seen in Sakun Batra's Gehraiyaan. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles. Gehraiyaan also featured Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles. The Shakun Batra directorial is jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Jouska Films.

Next, Ananya has quite a couple of interesting projects in the pipeline. Ananya will be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She is currently filming for Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan where she will share screen space with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav.

