When Ananya Panday opened up about facing trolls: I’ve developed a very thick skin

Ananya Panday is one of the talented and popular actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Since her debut in the 2019 film Student of The Year 2, the actress has been in the limelight. And, after that, she has been showcasing her acting potential with each performance. She has worked in hit movies including Pati Patni Aur Woh, Gehraiyaan, and others. Apart from entertaining her fans in movies, Ananya also keeps them engaged with her amazing posts on social media. She is quite active on Instagram where she regularly treats fans to glimpses of her personal and professional life. However, Ananya has been trolled often on social media. Earlier, in an interview with Grazia, the actress opened up about it and talked about how she deals with them.

Ananya talks about facing trolls

The 23-year-old actress said that she has developed a very thick skin. She talked about being trolled for her education qualification and said, "I remember being fairly honest because I knew what was true. I realized that people today are quick to believe anything without validating the facts. Also, people give out so much wrong information without even being responsible for it. When something like this happens, you tend to feel very alone. You want people around you to believe you, and even if one person does, you feel fine."

Ananya's Bollywood career

She was last seen in director Sakun Batra's Gehraiyaan. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles. It also featured Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles. The Shakun Batra directorial is jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Jouska Films.

Up Next, the actress has quite a couple of interesting projects in the pipeline. Ananya will be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She is currently filming for Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan where she will share screen space with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav.

