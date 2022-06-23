When Ananya Panday opened up about the possibility of working with her friends Shanaya Kapoor & Suhana Khan

We all love Ananya Panday, don’t we? Ananya is quite active on social media platforms. Although she is only a few films old, Ananya has found her space in the world of showbiz. Ever since she marked her debut in Bollywood, the star kid has been in the spotlight. She made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with the film Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She then starred in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan, Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter, and Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. Talking about her Instagram, she has a huge following on Instagram and she often treats her fans to fun sneak-peeks of her life. You can often find posing with her besties Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor.

A while back, in a chat with us, Ananya had opened up about the possibility of working with her friends. She said,“I think I screamed the loudest when I saw Jee Le Zaraa’s poster, because I am dying to watch a film about three women, and their friendship and seeing these powerhouse performers. I am ready to watch this film, like I have been waiting to watch this kind of film, and I think so many people are.”

She also opened up about one of their adorable dreams. “We (Ananya, Suhana and Shanaya) always joked actually before, that we hope they make a Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and they take the three of us. So hopefully they will make a Jee Le Zaraa 2 and they can take us. That will be like our dream,” revealed Ananya.

On the work front, Ananya, who was last seen in Gehraiyaan alongside Deepika Padukone, Sidhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa, will be next seen in Puri Jagganadh’s much-talked-about pan-India movie Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The movie is slated to hit the screens on August 25 this year. Post that, she will be seen in Excel Entertainment’s coming-of-age drama Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. On the personal front, she will be seen on Karan Johar’s controversial gossip show Koffee With Karan, with Vijay Deverakonda. The show premieres on 7th July, 2022 and her schedule is expected to be scheduled in August, coinciding with her film’s release.

Also read: Ananya Panday shares a hilarious PIC flaunting Navya Naveli Nanda's gift for her; Find out