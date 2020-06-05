When Ananya Panday proposed to Tara Sutaria on the sets of SOTY2 and latter accepted it

During an episode of Koffee With Karan, SOTY 2 director Punit Malhotra revealed that Ananya Panday had once proposed to Tara Sutaria on the sets of the film. Read on!

Right before the release of Student of the year 2, Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff, and Ananya Panday made an appearance on ’s chat show- Koffee With Karan and during the show, it so happened that the makers asked director of SOTY2, Punit Malhotra, to reveal an interesting anecdote from the sets of the film and that is when Punit revealed that once Tara had proposed to Ananya Panday. That’s right!

In the video, Student of the Year 2 director Punit Malhotra revealed that unlike popular notion, Tara and Ananya were like a house on fire on the sets of the film, and often, the two would spend a lot of time together when they were not shooting. Moving on, Punit revealed that such was their bond that once, he saw Ananya and Tara under one blanket and that is when Punit revealed that Ananya also proposed to Tara and the latter accepted the proposal.

Post SOTY 2, Tara shared screen space with in Marjaavaan and next, she will be seen in the sequel to Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain and in the film, as per reports, Tara will be singing and in an interview, she had said that she is looking forward to singing in the film. Also, Tara will be seen in Milan Lutharia's Tadap and remake of the Telugu hit RX 100 opposite Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty.

Check out Tara and Ananya's photos here:

