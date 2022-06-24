When Ananya Panday REVEALED her 'first best friend'

Ananya Panday is one of the most famousa fter in our country. Although she is only a few films old, Ananya has found her space in the world of showbiz. Ever since she marked her debut in Bollywood, the star kid has been in the spotlight. She made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with the film Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She then starred in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan, Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter, and Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. We recently stumbled on one of her life and revealed her first best friend.

On December 23 of 2021, Ananya Panday revealed that it was Ananya Panday’s cousin ‘Ahaan’ who was her cousin who was her first best friend. Ananya had shared an adorable double picture that I wish to use later. Currently, I just wished to their fun exam. They are subpart anxious about their universities.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ananya, who was last seen in Gehraiyaan alongside Deepika Padukone, Sidhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa, will be next seen in Puri Jagganadh’s much-talked-about pan-India movie Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The movie is slated to hit the screens on August 25 this year. Post that, she will be seen in Excel Entertainment’s coming-of-age drama Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. On the personal front, she will be seen on Karan Johar’s controversial gossip show Koffee With Karan, with Vijay Deverakonda. The show premieres on 7th July, 2022 and her schedule is expected to be scheduled in August, coinciding with her film’s release.

Also Read: When Ananya Panday opened up about the possibility of working with her friends Shanaya Kapoor & Suhana Khan