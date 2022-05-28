When Ananya Panday REVEALED Hrithik Roshan played a major role in her acting career

Ananya Panday is one of the most loved actors among the current generation of Bollywood celebs. Since her debut in the 2019 film Student of The Year 2, the actress has been in the limelight. And, after that, she has been showcasing her acting potential with each performance. Apart from entertaining her fans in movies, Ananya also keeps them engaged with her amazing posts on social media. She is quite active on her Instagram space where she regularly treats fans to glimpses of her personal and professional life. Earlier, in an interview with Grazia, Ananya talked about becoming an actress and what motivated her to choose the entertainment business.

Ananya on becoming an actor

The 23-year-old actress revealed that it was Hrithik Roshan and some Dharma films that motivated her to become an actress. During the interview, Ananya said, "Films have always been my escape. And no, it wasn’t because my dad (Chunky Panday) is a Bollywood star. My face lit up when a movie came on at home. I was really tiny when Hrithik Roshan burst onto the screen in Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai. I fangirled just a little too hard. Hrithik, and a host of other Dharma films, gave me the kick-start I needed to put my plan of becoming an actor in action." She also told that it was her parents Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey who suggested her to meet Karan Johar to figure out what she wanted to do. Ananya concluded by saying, "Karan sir asked me to audition for Student of the Year 2 and I was over the moon when I landed the part."

Ananya's work front

The actress was last seen in Sakun Batra's Gehraiyaan. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles. It also featured Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles. The Shakun Batra directorial is jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Jouska Films.

Next, Ananya has quite a couple of interesting projects in the pipeline. Ananya will be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She is currently filming for Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan where she will share screen space with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav.

