When Ananya Panday revealed Varun Dhawan was her teen crush and wished to romance him on screen; WATCH

Ananya Panday last appeared in the movie Khaali Peeli and is currently shooting for Shakun Batra's project. Meanwhile, check out a fun video of the diva.

Ananya Panday might be just a few films old but she has been able to garner a massive fan following all over the country within a short period. The stunning diva took everyone by storm post her debut in Student of the Year 2 last year. The actress is often known for sharing posts with hilarious and quirky captions. The SOTY 2 star once had a fun rapid fire round session with Pinkvilla and her answers were not only quick but interesting.

Among the first revelations made by Ananya is regarding her 'teen' crush who is . Later on, she also states that she would love to romance him on-screen. The actress further calls ‘The Godfather’ overrated and adds that she has not watched the same. When being asked about a Hindi film character that she would love to play, the actress says that it would be ‘Poo’ (from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham). She defines herself as filmy in between and we definitely agree with her on this!

When being asked about a Bollywood rumor that she knows is true, Ananya straightaway takes and ’s names saying that they are dating each other. She takes Varun Dhawan’s name again with Natasha Dalal when being asked about a celebrity couple who are going to get married. She even goes on to reveal various things that include being friends with her ex-flame and doing Charlie’s Angels with Tara Sutaria.

Currently, Ananya Panday is shooting for Shakun Batra’s next with and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also feature alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the movie that is tentatively titled Fighter.

Check out the video below:

Also Read: Ananya Panday shares a stylish PHOTO with Dhairya Karwa as she sends out a sweet birthday wish to him

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×